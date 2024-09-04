Back to Hub

BlueBean: Vendor Analysis — Procure-to-Pay solution overview, roadmap, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis provides an overview of BlueBean and its solution for procure-to-pay.

BlueBean’s unique ‘request-to-pay’ solution removes the need for supplier portals, purchase orders, invoices and expense claims. It integrates automated accounting and virtual card payments for procurement and expense management, offering a solution that aims to simplify financial controls. BlueBean’s platform allows purchasing and expense management directly through its browser extension, replacing traditional supplier portals and purchase orders, and offering discounts through its Savings Marketplace.

This Vendor Analysis explores BlueBean’s platform, application and supporting services the vendor delivers. It also provides a verified customer reference analysis, a competitive market analysis and key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why BlueBean Matters:

To the market — BlueBean is an innovative request-to-pay platform that streamlines procurement and expense management processes without the need for traditional portals, purchase orders, invoices or expense claims.

To potential buyers — BlueBean offers control over procurement processes, automating accounting tasks and eliminating the need for traditional expense management.

