Back to Hub

SupplyHive: Vendor Analysis — Supplier Performance Management solution overview, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

09/09/2024 By

SXM
Modules
Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters Vendor Analysis gives an overview of SupplyHive, a supplier performance management (SPM) solution built to enhance how companies assess their suppliers and continuously improve their relationships with them.

The supplier management market is broad and fragmented. Procurement organizations have their choice of point solutions for single areas of the supplier management lifecycle. They can also choose from broader suites, consulting firms and service providers that offer technology as an add-on to engagements. And, there are still many organizations that rely on manual work to manage their suppliers.

An additional challenge for SPM in particular is that performance for indirect sourcing can be very subjective. Also measuring it may involve a large number of people in the organization (the ‘end-users’ of the purchased goods and services) which represent an effort to collect and analyze feedback. For direct sourcing, a frequent challenge is how various departments, business units and even plants can have different expectations. It is therefore often difficult to have a clear picture of a supplier’s performance and an objective synthesis of all components and KPIs.

These are the challenges that SupplyHive set out to address by creating a tool leveraging savvy UX/UI design, a configurable and flexible (performance) data model and an apt use of natural language processing (NLP) to enable companies to build their supplier performance framework.

This Vendor Analysis provides an overview of SupplyHive, a look at the competitive landscape, selection tips and an analyst summary.

Here’s why SupplyHive matters:

To the market — SupplyHive helps companies manage supplier relationships and performance more efficiently.

To potential buyers — SupplyHive can address the challenge of having a clear and complete understanding of suppliers by giving companies the opportunity to structure and execute a clearly defined SPM framework.

This article requires a paid membership that has access to Supplier Information & Relationship Management (SIM and SRM).
Please log in or create an account to view this article
Register Login
Series
Vendor Analysis
aaaaaaaaa
Related Articles
FEATURED COMPANY

SupplyHive

Learn More

Related Reading

AP/I2P
Empowering financial health: Enhancing working capital efficiency and early payment opportunities 07/15/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P CLM EPRO P2P S2C S2P SOURCING SXM
Corcentric Platform: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — S2P solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision 05/13/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P CLM EPRO P2P S2C S2P SOURCING SXM
Corcentric Platform: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — S2P product level strengths and opportunities, competitors and market analysis, user considerations, voice of the customer, analyst commentary and summary 05/13/2024
Learn More