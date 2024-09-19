Spend Matters releases the Fall 2024 SolutionMap Insider featuring 93 procurement technology solutions and TPRM module launch

Today Spend Matters is delighted to announce the release of its Fall 2024 SolutionMap and TechMatchSM procurement technology rankings, which include 93 procurement technology vendors.

Known as the most data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, SolutionMap Insider put these 93 procurement technology vendors through rigorous functionality and capability assessments via 500+ RFI requirements across 15 kinds of procurement technology solutions, with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings.

Having been heavily involved in this cycle’s SolutionMap, the Spend Matters analyst team noted:

“In addition to being an update of already-participating vendors and net-new vendors, our Fall 2024 SolutionMap release includes a new module: TPRM/SCRM. This module is a focused-view of ‘all things risk,’ which includes a variety of vendors from various segments (suites, supplier management, and TPRM and SCRM specialists). It provides insights on vendor capabilities to cover various customer requirements and solution landscape-related scenarios and considerations. Look out for Spend Matters dedicated coverage of those over the next few months.”

Highlights this SolutionMap Insider cycle

15 new vendors were added to SolutionMap this cycle:

And 16 existing vendors now participate in additional modules:

New TPRM and SCRM module

This cycle, we are also pleased to announce the launch of the Risk Management module for third-party risk management (TPRM) and supply chain risk management (SCRM) to objectively compare TPRM/SCRM solutions for procurement professionals. While we have long covered (supply continuity) risk management, including supplier risk, TPRM, SCRM and GRC-related intelligence (some 2,000+ published vendor analyses and articles), as well as our SxM with Enhanced Risk’ Insider SolutionMap data comparison module, the new Risk Management (TPRM/SCRM) SolutionMap allows for a direct functional capability and customer experience comparison of key vendors (a mix of best-of-breed risk, SRM with risk and suite solutions) to better serve the tech-selection and intelligence needs of buyers, consultants, investors and sellers.

See our Risk Management in-depth guide.

New ‘My Marketing’ functionality

We’re also excited to announce the launch of a new capability within SolutionMap Insider that allows for tailored, generated images to illustrate vendor comparisons.

“Vendors participating in SolutionMap undergo the most rigorous assessment from a tech capability and customer delivery perspective. That’s what makes this dataset so powerful. Spend Matters has the largest analyst team dedicated to in-depth comparison of solutions in the procurement technology space and pinpointing their differentiators.

“Many buying organizations (and their consulting partners) want to consider a variety of solutions but don’t have the deep and current expertise to understand where and how solutions differ and why that matters.

“We considered how to empower the vendors to communicate their differentiators leveraging the SolutionMap-validated dataset. As such, we’re pleased to introduce the ‘My Marketing’ functionality. It allows a validated vendor to auto-generate easily understood visuals for use in sales, marketing and client communications. Here are two examples:

Source: Spend Matters SolutionMap Insider app, My Marketing for vendors

“We’re passionate about analyzing procurement technology at Spend Matters, and sharing our findings with the market to help advance vendors’ solutions and enable best-fit tech selections for buying organizations.”

— Carina Kuhl, President, Spend Matters

Vendors and their categories

SolutionMap data covers both new and established vendors, and two factors inform the comparisons made within the dataset: technical capability (gathered via a rigorous ‘Request for Information’ or RFI process) and customer ratings. Data is refreshed every 6-9 months.

Scroll sideways for complete coverage.

If you’re new to SolutionMap here are the basics:

SolutionMap launched in 2017 and is published semiannually. Since then, many procurement professionals have subscribed to Spend Matters Insider and TechMatchSM to gain access to deeper data cuts and vendor intelligence to drive procurement technology selection decisions.

Find out more about membership options and request pricing information.

Spend Matters website and Insider technology comparison tool allow solution providers, practitioners, consultants and investors to directly compare vendor feature/function and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, allowing for the most informed technology decision making.

Read more about SolutionMap methodology and code of ethics.

Read about Insider membership which gives deep insights informed by more than 10 years of independent, zero pay-to-play, brutally honest coverage of vendors, market developments, M&A activity and trends.

Freely access Spend Matters TechMatch to directly assess and compare the capabilities of digital procurement solutions.

Use Spend Matters comprehensive free vendor directory for more information on procurement tech services and vendors.

