NPI: Vendor Analysis — SaaS intelligence solution overview, roadmap, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary

Pixabay

In this Spend Matters Vendor Analysis we provide an overview of NPI and its solution for SaaS intelligence.

Enterprise IT buyers face unique challenges and complexities due to lack of pricing transparency, increasingly high volumes of contract renewals and generally overwhelmed procurement teams. SaaS intelligence vendors such as NPI address these issues with a dedicated SaaS procurement management tool (that NPI augments with deep pricing intelligence) which helps organizations struggling with unmanaged licenses and poor renewal governance. Per-employee SaaS subscriptions alone cost businesses on average $2,000 annually. That can amount to a significant expenditure for mid-size and large companies, underscoring the importance of effective management tools.

NPI is a longstanding and market-leading IT spend optimization service provider with experts providing services in five practice areas, such as licensing and cost optimization consulting. Recently, NPI has begun augmenting its traditional SaaS sourcing service offerings (including consulting and managed services) with its new SaaS intelligence tool, NPI Vantage Pro, an IT Procurement Platform to solve the challenges involved in IT procurement. This productization of procurement services is a trend that we’ve written about for years (in our procurement services landscape study for example) and has been occurring in the BPO/MSP market sporadically, but NPI is truly embodying this approach to scale its business through intelligence-powered SaaS.

This Vendor Analysis explores the concept behind NPI, the platform, application and supporting services it delivers and provides a competitive market analysis complete with key analyst takeaways.

Here’s why NPI Matters:

To the market — Unlike ‘empty app’ vendors that focus solely on tech-based solutions, NPI combines a sophisticated SaaS management tool with codified knowledge built by a leading best-of-breed consultancy, leveraging years of software knowledge and pricing intelligence to deliver tailored recommendations for IT procurement.

To potential buyers — NPI’s approach is highly personalized, offering detailed vendor-specific insights and strategic negotiation support, ideal for enterprises seeking to manage complex IT vendor relationships.