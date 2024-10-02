Back to Hub

Risk is complex — The different types and sources of risk

10/02/2024 By

BASIC
Modules
Pixabay

Continuing our series on third-party/supply chain risk management (TPRM/SCRM), here we illustrate the breadth and complexity of risk that organizations today must navigate and manage. We look at how risks and incidents comprise a multitude of types which have origins both inside and outside of the organization and provide a detailed view of different risks and their sources.

This article requires a free Basic membership.
Please log in or create an account to view this article
Register Login
Topics
Risk
aaaaaaaaa
Related Articles

Related Reading

AP/I2P CORE
Pivot: Vendor Analysis — Intake and orchestration solution overview, roadmap, competitors, user considerations, analyst summary 09/28/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P
AvidXchange: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — AP Automation solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview 09/18/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P
AvidXchange: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — AP Automation solution product-level strengths and opportunities, competitors and market analysis, voice of the customer, user considerations, analyst commentary and summary 09/18/2024
Learn More