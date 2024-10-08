Webinar — Unmasking the tricks behind the 50/50 lists

Adobe Stock

Join the Spend Matters Analyst Team on October 31 at 10:30 EST as they host “Unmasking Procurement Excellence: A look at the 2024 Spend Matters 50/50 Lists,” a webinar covering this year’s 50 to Watch, 50 to Know and Future 5 lists.

Each year, the Spend Matters analysts spend months whittling down the hundreds of procurement solutions they have seen and demoed over the year into these three lists. These represent the best-in-class solutions that the industry needs to know about, the up-and-coming, growing firms to keep an eye on and a few that are just starting but have already made their potential impact evident. Halloween may be all about masks, but the team will unmask the decisions and considerations that influenced this process.

Get to know all the procurement tech providers that made our lists this year.

“The annual ‘50 Providers to Know’ and ‘50 Providers to Watch’ lists recognize best-in-class and fast-rising companies in the supply chain and procurement market,” Nikhil Gaur, Director, Strategic Projects & Research Analyst, explains. “The ‘Future 5’ list features the most impressive procurement technology start-ups we’ve seen in the past year.”

When launching this year’s 50/50, Spend Matters has added a new recognition category: the Spend Matters ‘Hall of Fame’. These vendors have proven their place in the procurement landscape by retaining a position among the 50 to Know for ten or more years, establishing themselves as permanent fixtures of the procurement space.

Getting to the final decisions for these lists is a long process that must consider both the intrinsic factors of each vendor and the broader trends that form their backdrop. The analysts will reveal how these points influenced their decision making by highlighting:

· How new entrants are pushing the boundaries of procurement technology and their innovative methods.

· The ways in which leading providers continuously set higher benchmarks for the industry.

· The environmental factors that drive the success of standout procurement technology start-ups.

To listen in on what Pierre Mitchell, Xavier Olivera, Bertrand Maltaverne, Abigail Ommen, Meena Ibrahim, Nikhil Gaur and Mia Klein have to say about these industry-defining topics, register for the webinar today. After all, what could be a better way of starting your Halloween by treating yourself to learning the tricks of procurement.