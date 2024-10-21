Back to Hub
Spendscape by McKinsey: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — Spend and CO2 analytics product-level strengths and opportunities, voice of the customer, competitors and market analysis, user considerations, analyst commentary and summary
10/21/2024
Adobe Stock
This second part of the Spend Matters Vendor Analysis on Spendscape by McKinsey's spend and CO2 analytics solution details its strengths and opportunities. It also looks at the voice of the customer and what considerations may factor in choosing Spendscape as a potential solution provider.
Part 1 of the series provided a history and overview of Spendscape’s solution and the solution’s roadmap/vision.
Series
Vendor Analysis
Related Articles
-
CLM SOURCING ANALYTICSQ2 2018 SolutionMap Release Notes: Sourcing, Spend Analytics, SRM, CLM and Strategic Procurement Technology Suites06/19/2018
-
-
-
-
AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS03/20/2024
FEATURED COMPANY
Related Articles
-
CLM SOURCING ANALYTICSQ2 2018 SolutionMap Release Notes: Sourcing, Spend Analytics, SRM, CLM and Strategic Procurement Technology Suites06/19/2018
-
-
-
-
AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS03/20/2024
Related Reading
CLM S2C SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRMIvalua: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — S2C solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision 08/05/2024