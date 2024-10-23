The value (ROI) of risk management

Pixabay

As part of our third-party/supply chain risk management (TPRM/SCRM) series, today we address the ROI of risk management.

As we inferred in our exploration of the types and sources of risk, risk management done well can reap rewards, just as risk management ignored can reap chaos.

The breadth and depth of risk types and sources can be overwhelming for organizations and even costly if left unchecked. But there is also massive potential. The value that risk management brings can be considered in terms both of avoiding ‘shocks’ and recovering after a ‘shock’ or risk event – this article explores both.