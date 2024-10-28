Back to Hub

Autogmentation Part 5: A detailed examination of GenAI features in procurement tech

10/28/2024 By , , and

AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P Risk S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS
Modules
Adobe Stock

Procurement activities and tasks are operational, tactical and strategic. Therefore, depending on the technology used and the processes digitized, the impact of technology can be divided into automation and augmentation, with augmentation being more 'autogmentation' [/aw-tog-men-tay-shun/] as we call it. Traditional AI enables organizations to tackle more complex use cases and follow the path to 'autogmentation,' which focuses on augmenting human intelligence and knowledge with AI as a 'force multiplier' and not simply on increasing efficiency through process automation.

The different approaches to using GenAI in procurement technologies reflect how providers have been responding to the potential of this new technology and the growing customer demand for GenAI features.

But, things change fast in AI, and several additional vendors have implemented GenAI since our coverage at the end of 2023. Therefore, we want to provide readers with an update. Let's look at more use cases from briefs and demonstrations we received.

This article requires a paid membership that has access to AP Automation / Invoice-to-Pay, Carbon Management, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Core, E-Procurement, Procure-to-Pay, Risk, Source-to-Contract (S2C), Source-to-Pay (S2P), Sourcing, Spend & Procurement Analytics, Supplier Information & Relationship Management (SIM and SRM), Supplier Risk Management, or Vendor Management Systems (VMS).
Please log in or create an account to view this article
Register Login
Series
AI in Procurement and 'Autogmentation'
Topics
AI - Artificial Intelligence
aaaaaaaaa
Related Articles

Related Reading

AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS
AI in Procurement and ‘Autogmentation’ Part 4 — Procurement use cases of AI and Generative AI 11/15/2023
Learn More
AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS
AI in Procurement and ‘Autogmentation’ Part 3 — How similar is Generative AI to other previous technologies? 11/13/2023
Learn More
BASIC
AI in Procurement and “Autogmentation” Part 2 — The current state of AI 11/08/2023
Learn More