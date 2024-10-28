Onventis: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — S2P solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview

Pixabay

In this Spend Matters Vendor Analysis we provide an overview of Onventis and its solution for source-to-pay (S2P).

Source-to-pay solutions allow organizations to streamline how they manage their procurement lifecycle from start to finish. S2P suites typically cover sourcing, supplier management, contract management, spend analytics, AP automation and e-procurement.

Onventis provides the above but it’s also important to note two other things about Onventis. First, it is one of the few providers in the space that is fully focused on the mid-market. Second, Onventis can support an organization’s indirect, services and direct sourcing needs, which not all platforms can do.

Part 1 of this update provides a detailed overview of each module and includes an analyst summary. In part 2 of this series, we provide more details on the strengths and opportunities of the solution, review the competitive landscape and provide user considerations.

This Vendor Analysis also explores:

The concept behind Onventis and the pain points it addresses

The platform, application and supporting services that Onventis delivers

Verified customer reference analysis of how the solution is actually working in the field

Competitive market analysis within Onventis’ addressed market segments and its top competitors

Overall analyst assessment of Onventis and its solution to meet market needs

Here’s why we think Onventis matters:

To the market — Onventis is a mid-market–focused suite that is built to support indirect, direct and services spend for European companies.

To potential buyers — Onventis covers the full source-to-pay lifecycle and offers supplemental capabilities such as an e-procurement shop, meaning it can be a one-stop-shop for customers in Europe.