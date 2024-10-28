Back to Hub

Onventis: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — Source-to-pay product-level strengths and opportunities, voice of the customer, competitors and market analysis, user considerations, analyst commentary and summary

10/28/2024 By , and

S2P
Modules
Adobe Stock

Part 2 of this Spend Matters Vendor Analysis focuses on the strengths and opportunities of Onventis’ source-to-pay (S2P) solution. We also look at the voice of the customer and the elements to consider when looking at Onventis as a potential solution provider.

Part 1 of the series provided a history and overview of the Onventis source-to-pay solution.

This article requires a paid membership that has access to Source-to-Pay (S2P).
Please log in or create an account to view this article
Register Login
Series
Vendor Analysis
aaaaaaaaa
Related Articles

Related Reading

AP/I2P CO2 CLM CORE EPRO P2P Risk S2C S2P SOURCING ANALYTICS SXM SRM VMS
Autogmentation Part 5: A detailed examination of GenAI features in procurement tech 10/28/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P EPRO P2P
Ivalua: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — P2P solution overview, company background, platform and services overview, modules and application overview, roadmap and vision 10/07/2024
Learn More
AP/I2P EPRO P2P
Ivalua: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — P2P solution product-level strengths and opportunities, competitors and market analysis, voice of the customer, user considerations, analyst commentary and summary 10/07/2024
Learn More