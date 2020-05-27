Breaking News: free access to The Smart Cube Amplifi PRO market intelligence for the global procurement community

This morning UK-headquartered The Smart Cube, provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions with offices also in the US, Switzerland, Romania and India, announced it has opened up its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform, Amplifi PRO, to the worldwide procurement community on a freemium basis.

Last year, Amplifi PRO was born out of The Smart Cube’s internal organisational intelligence platform, Amplifi, which brings together years of accumulated procurement data and tools into a knowledge-rich intelligence engine with advanced analytics. Following client requests to access Amplifi, The Smart Cube created Amplifi PRO – a client-facing digital platform to strengthen its existing solutions and provide category managers and procurement professionals with self-serve access to procurement intelligence and insights to enable better decision-making.

In light of the challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in demand for crisis-related intelligence, The Smart Cube responded with a dedicated Resource Centre housed in its now freely available Amplifi PRO. The intelligence platform is available to companies of all sizes to easily and instantly access essential procurement intelligence, related category resources and useful decision-making tools, to help them prepare for the medium and longer terms as the world emerges from lockdown and supply chain disruptions.

To help support sourcing managers, category managers, category buyers, supplier risk managers, and Centre of Excellence teams, Amplifi PRO has been strengthened with new and enhanced intelligence sources, features and user experience, including:

A dedicated COVID-19 resource centre with reports covering 70+ high-impact categories

Topical content on major issues, such as fluctuating commodity prices

Coverage of 400+ sub-category insight reports across 26+ category groups

75+ in-depth reports on the latest sustainability and innovation trends

25+ mega trends reports for key industry sectors

Trend tracking and price data for 1,200+ commodities

12,500 cost structures and 8,500 cost drivers, to help identify potential category savings

Unique access to reports from CASME networking events, providing essential insights from procurement peers

Personalisation features allowing users to customise their homepage to feature favourite reports, commodity price trends, cost drivers and structures

The platform also provides easy access to procurement thought leadership including blogs, whitepapers and case studies, and the latest editorial from our analysts and editors here at Spend Matters.

And using its knowledge of common custom market intelligence and procurement analytics requests (including forecasting, spend analytics, should cost modelling, and algorithm-driven news monitoring), it has created a catalogue of core offerings which is also hosted on Amplifi PRO, supported by a user-friendly workflow to enable users to quickly and simply place custom requests directly via the platform.

Our VP European Research and Lead Analyst, Magnus Bergfors, said: “Having category and market intelligence readily available is a must for any organisation that is serious about strategic sourcing or category management. The Smart Cube, with its Amplifi PRO platform, can support these initiatives with both standard as well as customised reports on category news, trend reports, commodity price data and more.”

Gautam Singh, CEO of The Smart Cube, commented: “Now we are offering this fantastic resource to the global procurement community… In this time of major supply chain disruptions, more buyers and suppliers having access to essential procurement intelligence and being better informed benefits everyone.”

Access Amplifi PRO here, the resource centre here, and read more about The Smart Cube in our two-part catch-up with them here.