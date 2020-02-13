Essential Trends and Impacts Presentation for Procurement Executives – a GEP event

On Tuesday March 3, just after eWorld and at a nearby venue, procurement and supply chain solutions experts, GEP, will be hosting a drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception for invited senior procurement executives to hear about GEP’s unique insights into the current business trends they are witnessing in the UK that procurement ought to be thinking about.

The event, “Essential Trends and Impacts Presentation for Procurement Executives - A new decade. A new economic reality,” will look at what businesses really need to be focusing on this year and in the decade ahead. GEP will share learnings from the many leading businesses whose procurement and supply chain organisations it has helped to steer through uncertainty and change. With the post-Brexit era upon us, this is an ideal time to learn from others’ experiences, designed for leaders who want to make the right decisions at the start of this new decade.

This is an intimate event, where GEP’s senior director of consulting, Prashant Ram, will be presenting GEP’s perspectives and analysis of emerging best practices as they relate to a broader, more strategic context, drawing from GEP’s annual Outlook report and its 20 years of experience managing over $160 billion of spend for leading Fortune 500 and similar businesses.

This networking and informal discussion event will give procurement and enterprise leaders a clearer picture of how procurement is expected to be, and will become, an objective business partner to stakeholders across the organisation at a time of geo-political and financial challenges. Through unique insight, gathered from a collaborative role and perspective, both as cost and value guardians, procurement can firmly strengthen its impact on company strategy, especially through automation of activities using new technologies.

Prashant will explore the emergence of a new ecosystem for procurement, where organisations depend more and more on their relationships with the supply chain and the data that can be harnessed from it, to help drive innovation and revenue opportunities, reduce risk and forge wider alliances across industry.

