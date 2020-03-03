Go To sources for coronavirus updates, status reports and advice for procurement and supply chain professionals

With so many news reports and sources of information, it’s hard to know where to go for regularly updated, valid information that is specific to the procurement and supply chain industry. Here are a few reliable sources that we are aware of, from supply chain risk mitigation experts. Please note: we are not endorsing these sources over any other but we do know them to be trustworthy experts in our industry that can offer a real sense of level of risk and how to mitigate that.

riskmethods is providing a daily update on “Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the impact on global supply chains.” This covers:

Status quo – a snapshot of risk level assessments

Current developments and recent news - labour shortages, affected industries, economies and regions

Impacts – China exports, plant closures, travel disruption, logistics, O&G

What to expect next

Short-term actions

Long-term actions

5 top questions to raise

They have also produced a video on how enterprises can react faster and plan business continuity: watch that here.

Avetta has released a white paper titled “Supply Chain Lessons Learned from the Coronavirus and SARS Outbreaks.”

It provides a perspective on how supply chains are reacting to the situation and what they can do to address it, including:

The spectre of the recent outbreak – origins and current status globally

A review of the 2003 SARS emergency – what we have learnt and coronavirus in the supply chain

Sustaining businesses during the fallout

Steps to take globally to contain Covid-19: an EHS perspective

Combatting Covid-19 – what suppliers can do

Understanding force majeure declarations

One of Avetta’s customers is showcased in the report showing how it prepared itself generally before the coronavirus outbreak appeared. Download the paper here.

Avetta has also created an industrial hygiene infographic to help suppliers protect their employees in the best ways possible – download that here.

Resilinc will be holding its second webinar on “Planning, Preparedness and Proactive Actions Update for Coronavirus,” with expert advice from Bindiya Vakil, Founder & CEO and Jigar Shah, Sr. Director of Marketing.

They will look at the latest developments and their effect across the global supply chain followed by a round table discussion that includes audience questions and answers. This forms part of a special programme that looks at top supply chain risk disruptions in greater detail to help firms assess the direct impact on their supply chains – read our overview of part one here.

It will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 5pm GMT (+1 CET), 9am PT and 12 noon ET. There will also be a presentation recording after the call for those who have registered to attend. Do that here.

DHL Resilience360 are a good source to follow – DHL has wide visibility into the logistics network and can see first-hand the slow-downs across the global supply chain. It has regional DHL control towers which run Resilience360, and from what we understand, customers can get their own supply chain visibility portal giving insights and messages on warehousing and transportation data in a dashboard that has six main functional areas: shipment track and trace, inventory visibility, operational performance dashboards, operational reports, business analytics, and document management.

It has a range of resources including:

Force majeure: a new dimension to the coronavirus outbreak paper – download here

10 top supply chain risks amid the coronavirus outbreak paper – download here

The Incidents Monitoring platform can be subscribed to here