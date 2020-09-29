AdobeStock/tecnofotocr

In a series of columns this year, I’ll share 10 theories that I believe will drive investments in earlier-stage (angel/seed and Series A/B) start-ups in the procurement technology market. For perspective, Thesis 1 looked at automation and vendors in that space. Thesis 2 looked at providers of marketplace solutions. Thesis 3 looked at UI/UX technology and adoption in the start-up stage. Thesis 4 dug deeper into bridge solutions. Thesis 5 looked at push savings.

Today, let’s dig deeper into the rise of supplier collaboration.