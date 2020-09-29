Afternoon Coffee: Palm oil, labor abuse, top brands; Do you have a 360-degree view of your suppliers?; JPMorgan Chase to pay $920M settlement in metals price manipulation
In today’s headlines, the Associated Press investigated the connection of palm oil plantations and labor abuses to some of the world’s largest banks and brands. In other news, Jaggaer is hosting a webinar next week where Spend Matters’ analyst Magnus Bergfors will lead a panel discussing the management of supplier risk and corporate social responsibility. Also, JPMorgan Chase made a $920 million settlement over misconduct related to precious-metals prices and Treasury markets. Afternoon Coffee brings you the latest in procurement and supply chain news.