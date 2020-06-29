How to streamline the purchase-to-pay cycle for better supplier relationships

July is a busy month for webinars in the Spend Matters calendar. On July 9 our GM for Europe, Jenny Draper, will be hosting a webinar with TransferMate, a global B2B payments technology solution processing billions in international payments. TransferMate’s technology allows global businesses to bypass the traditional bank system saving them time and money on cross-border payments. Joining TransferMate is one of their key clients, RSM Ireland, a leading accounting and business advisory firm.

TransferMate and RSM Ireland will be talking about how cross-country payments can be made cheaper, easier and faster, both securely and compliantly. Whether paying international employees or suppliers anywhere in the world, the webinar will reveal how your organisation can avoid adding significant costs to the payments process, while strengthening your supplier relationships.

To join us on July 9, 3pm BST, you can register here.

A panel of experts will include Gary Conroy, who is Chief Product Officer at TransferMate Global Payments, and Warren Keogh, who is Director Management Consulting at RSM Ireland. Gary has deep knowledge of simplifying B2B cross-border payments, having spent the past 20 years working in the banking and payments space across consumer, business, card, international banking and FX. Warren has over 25 years of industry experience with responsibility in RSM Ireland for delivering Financial Advisory Services. So together they will discuss the challenges and opportunities of international funds transfer, and how to:

Contain costs and retain cash in the business

Use technology to mitigate potential fraud and compliance risks in international funds transfers

Quickly assess and on-board new suppliers and gain their trust through faster payments

Gain more control and visibility of spending

Pay suppliers faster, reducing processing time and overall costs, freeing up the procurement team to focus on other tasks

For anyone who sources goods or services, seeks competitive advantage when doing so and wishes to solidify supplier relationships (especially during this time of supply restrictions) then this webinar is for you.

