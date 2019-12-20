In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply Market Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed - we'll be back in January, so a Merry Christmas to all our celebrating friends and happy 2020 to all ...

Global Aerospace Solutions Company Selects Icertis for Enterprise-Wide Contract Management

Enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, Icertis, announced Satair, a subsidiary of Airbus and a worldwide leader in the commercial aerospace aftermarket which connects aircraft operators with thousands of suppliers and millions of parts to minimise turnaround time, meet service level agreements and reduce cost of ownership, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to transform its contracting across the enterprise. Read more in the press release here.

Win for Elemica in Innovative Technology Solutions for Food and Beverage Companies

Cloud-based digital supply network for global manufacturing industries, Elemica, has been named in the Food Logistics Award in its 13th consecutive win for innovative technology solutions for food and beverage companies. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year’s list are profiled at www.foodlogistics.com. Read the full announcement here.

Wax Digital research into engagement of experts in digital transformation

Research was conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Wax Digital to survey 200 senior figures in HR, IT, Finance and Procurement within medium to large UK enterprises about their level of requirements to engage digital experts to help with their digital transformation process. Almost three quarters (74%) of procurement professionals said their transition to eProcurement technologies could have been smoother if they’d had more support from a dedicated expert. And just over a quarter think it would have been better to introduce these new technologies over a longer period of time. 80% say new technology has changed their job role over the past decade. For more learnings from those surveyed see the report here.

IR35 private sector reforms: GSK gives contractors 'quit or go PAYE' ultimatum

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) confirms limited company contractors will be phased out from its workforce from early 2020, as it rushes to comply with the private sector IR35 reforms, according to Computer Weekly. They will be told they will need to re-engage with the organisation on Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) terms from early 2020 or quit. As the IR35 reforms approach, a number of other private sector organisations, particularly within the financial services space, are known to have issued similar ultimatums to their contractors in recent months. Read the full story here.

And in other news …

Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2019: Winner: Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions; Highly Commended: NHS England & Improvement with TWS Partners; Shortlisted: CEMEX UK with Avetta. Read more here.

German court bans Uber

MSPs embark on inquiry into ferry procurement

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has raised concerns about Network Rail’s ability to engage with its supply chain, in an end of year statement.

Accenture launches NewsPage 9 with SAP

First fine issued under new data protection regime GDPR: Information Commissioner’s Office fines London pharmacy £275,000 for failing to ensure the security of special category data.

Irish start-up Aylien, AI-powered risk intelligence and financial analytics, raises €5 million in Series A funding

Boeing Production Halt Will Hit Suppliers, forced to cut employees

A quick reminder to view the FREE Q4 procurement technology benchmark rankings issued quarterly by Spend Matters

