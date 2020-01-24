In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply Market Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

2020 M&A and Procurement Investment Predictions: 10 Trends to Watch (Part 2)

As part of Spend Matters Nexus subsciption, our research and advisory group that works with sponsors, CEOs and boards on due diligence, M&A strategy and product strategy, Jason Busch continues his look at the M&A and investments trends on our radar for 2020. “M&A and investor interest in the procurement technology sector is at an all-time high,” he says. “Of course it also helps that there are more than 1,000 providers in the procurement solutions market (software, consulting, outsourcing, managed services, market intelligence, etc.) and adjacent markets than ever before — and new start-ups popping up on what feels like a weekly basis.”

Predicaments and Predictions for 2020

The Spend Matters’ analyst team has been publishing a series of 2020 procurement predicaments within their respective industry areas. They've looked at what is broken and how to fix it, in a retrospective vs outlook approach. There are both main site free-to-read posts and more granular insights in accompanying Pro pieces - check out Services Procurement, here and here, Contract Lifecycle Management here and here, and Procure-to-Pay here, Procurement Analytics here, Strategic Sourcing here and here and Supplier Management here and here.

And in other news …

Partnering with the specialists for fully automated services spend management

Simfoni raises $3m to accelerate US expansion of its Spend Analytics and Spend Automation Platform

US fuel and petrochemical refiner CITGO selects SMART by GEP®

Givewith Q&A: How technology allows social impact to be ‘seamlessly embedded into transactions’

AP automation and payments provider AvidXchange has raised $260m for expansion and more innovation

Supplier discovery provider Scoutbee raises $60 million for R&D, hiring and possible acquisitions

ICT managed services provider telent secures contract to 2024 with MRFA

Mars factory tour provides unique supply chain insights

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Procurement Solution

Ivalua and Laerdal Medical to drive efficiency and compliance across global operations of emergency medical care education

Don't forget:

And

