In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply Market Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

2020 Procurement Predicaments and Predictions — Series wrap-up in 3 parts

Chief research officer Pierre Mitchell rounds up the analyst series on Procurement Predicaments, which looked at six procurement technology areas, their issues and what we might see to fix them in the coming year. You can read the discussion of problems in each of those categories in the analysts’ non-subscription posts here. In the finale to the series he wraps-up the predicaments and addresses some of the foundational platform elements and broader market shifts that are happening. Read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 (requires subscription but some content is available for free).

McKinsey announces acquisition of Germany-based Orpheus, spend analytics company

We featured breaking news yesterday that global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company was acquiring Orpheus GmbH, a Germany-founded leading provider of spend analytics technology. In a Nexus post, Spend Matters' premium research for Investors (PE), CEOs and Corporate Development Strategy Leaders, Jason Busch and Michael Lamoureux say: "The move represents a potentially interesting flanking maneuver for McKinsey in the ever more competitive and converging world of procurement and operations consulting and managed services," and give their initial take on the transaction analysis. Read that here.

Stratfor worldwide intelligence platform acquired by RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) has announced it has acquired Stratfor, a leading geopolitical intelligence platform based in Austin, Texas. The combination will enable RANE to deliver an expanded suite of services for risk professionals and corporations looking to better understand, manage, and mitigate geopolitical threats from around the world. In connection with the transaction, Dallas-based private equity firm Teakwood Capital has made an investment in RANE. All products and services continue without interruption. The full press release is here.

And in other news …

Finnish eProcurement service provider Cloudia announces exclusive agreement with BuyerQuest for Middle East and Africa P2P

Cloud ERP firm Infor announced it will be acquired by Koch Industries, a client and investor

Supply chain risk management solution provider, Avetta, announces two new CXOs

Navigating a Digital Landscape: The 2019 ProcureCon Indirect Report is out

Digital Supply Network Elemica Expands Logistics Footprint with Acquisition of Eyefreight Transportation Management

A succinct guide to winning contracts – for suppliers from Achilles

Coronavirus – Planning, Preparedness and Proactive Actions from Resilinc

60% of procurement leaders say lack of transparency is a risk, survey finds

Cybersecurity feature integrated to NHS procurement platform

CECA signs up as LGA strategic partner for infrastructure procurement

Don't forget:

And

