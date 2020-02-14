In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply Market Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Essential Trends and Impacts Presentation for Procurement Executives – a GEP event

On March 3, when eWorld comes to close, GEP will be hosting a drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception for senior procurement executives. Senior director of consulting, Prashant Ram, will present the firm’s analysis of emerging best practices drawing from GEP’s annual Outlook report.

To suite or not to suite?

Analyst Magnus Bergfors examines the question of suites vs. specialist solutions. He takes a look at the advantages of both and answers: what should you do if you are facing this question?

IT Subway Map

Supply Chain Media has developed an ‘IT Subway Map’ for Europe giving an overview of the different types of supply chain software and their various European vendors. Each subway line represents a particular type of supply chain software.

And in other news …

Jaggaer acquiring more employees to handle growing customer base

LawGeex Essential Guide To Data Processing Agreements

NATO Technology Innovation Conference is coming to Prague

Technology policy trends to look out for in 2020

Women in Procurement & Supply Chain brochure out

Negotiatus, streamlining the purchasing and procurement process, closes $10m Series A round

Top 10 Procurement Executives Worldwide – according to …

£151m up for grabs as DfT starts self-assessment process

Adidas named global leader in sourcing sustainable cotton

A Valentine’s Day special …

Westminster power couples - guide to the top Westminster pairings

Poundland sells 40,000 engagement rings ahead of Valentine's Day - the £1 "Bling Rings" are meant to be used as "placeholders" for proper rings … Spending on Valentine's Day reached around £853m last year, up 7.8% on 2018 figures … retailers are looking to cash in again this year – the BBC has the story.

Don't forget:

To be considered for Spend Matters’ annual ‘50 Providers to Know’ and ‘50 Providers to Watch’ solution provider lists - the most comprehensive, free-to-access, directory of procurement and supply chain solution providers - your company must have an up-to-date Spend Matters Almanac listing, The lists will be released in April and we have extended the deadline for you to create or update your entry to February 21st.

And

If you'd like a roundup of all our stories once a month straight into your inbox - sign up here