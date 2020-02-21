In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply Market Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Dun & Bradstreet coronavirus impact report

Global business information firm Dun & Bradstreet has released its report on the enormous economic and third-party risk of the coronavirus outbreak. Key findings include: the most impacted provinces account for over 90 percent of all active businesses in China; at least 51,000 (163 Fortune 1000) companies around the world have one or more direct Tier 1 suppliers in the impacted region, and at least five million companies (938 Fortune 1000) around the world have one or more Tier 2 suppliers in the impacted region.

Essential Trends and Impacts Presentation for Procurement Executives – a GEP event

On March 3, when eWorld comes to a close, GEP will be hosting a drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception for senior procurement executives. Senior director of consulting, Prashant Ram, will present the firm’s analysis of emerging best practices drawing from GEP’s annual Outlook report. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and get involved in discussions and network with your peers at this informal gathering. Contact Frediana.Bia@gep.com

The Power of Contracting to Accelerate Procurement and Mitigate Global Risk

March 3 is proving a popular date - on that day we are also running a webinar with Contract Lifecycle Management specialists Icertis. Our GM for Europe, Jenny Draper, will join Richard Beaumont (PeerPair) and Vivek Bharti (Icertis) to talk about concurrent contracting and how is it affecting procurement organisations, how CLM tech is delivering cost savings and accelerating procurement cycle processes and how sourcing organisations can minimise procurement risks. register here.

