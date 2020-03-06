In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply Market Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Coronavirus disrupts spring procurement events: My View, by Jason Busch

Spend Matters partners with a number of conference providers in this market (and we attend many of the vendor events) - here Jason gives the latest on status of forthcoming procurement events - tune in regularly for more updates on where we will be, either in person or virtually.

On that note -- our analyst Magnus Bergfors will be speaking, virutally, for Basware at:

Basware, Push, Play, Connect with the date to be confirmed for April in a last-minute change of 'live' venue to a virtual one. Magnus will be discussing a favourite topic of his - 'to suite or not to suite.'

And Sustain goes virtual next week ... Eco Vadis

And in other news ...

eWorld London – not deserted at all

70% surge in online payment fraud in 2019

'Go To' sources for coronavirus updates, status reports and advice for procurement and supply chain professionals

Procurement Foundry's 2020 Salary & Compensation Survey Results

Ethical technology, human experience platforms among Deloitte’s 2020 tech trends

The Contingent Workforce and Services (CW/S) Insider’s Hot List: March 2020

Bain & Company announced a minority investment in EcoVadis, provider of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains

H&M opens sustainable supply chain up to rivals

Boots halts Advantage Card payments after cyber attack

InvoiceXchange to go live H2 2020, a global platform that enables SMEs to get paid faster by submitting invoices for bank or investor financing

Contract For Change programme first steering group to tackle social value issues through procurement

In support of International Women's Day on March 8 we are running a series of interviews with some inspiring female procurement professionals - look out for them next week.