In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few Procurement and Supply news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

10 Theories on Procurement Technology Venture Stage Investment

Jason Busch begins his series of columns (scheduled throughout the rest of this summer) where he shares 10 theories that he believes will drive investments in earlier-stage (angel/seed and Series A/B) start-ups in the procurement technology market. The first starts with automation, as a stand-alone criteria for technology investment, and gives examples of seed and venture-stage companies that illustrate this. Read the first on automation here. The second is on B2B marketplaces and the third on user interface technology and the fourth on bridge solutions.

How to streamline the purchase-to-pay cycle for better supplier relationships

On September 10, our GM for Europe, Jenny Draper, will be hosting a webinar with TransferMate, a global B2B payments technology provider, on how to make the purchase-to-pay cycle leaner and more convivial to the supplier relationship. Joining them will be one of TransderMate's key clients, RSM Ireland, a leading accounting and business advisory firm. Togehter they will be talking about how to make cross-country payments cheaper, easier and faster. Join them here - streamlining the purchase-to-pay cycle.

Critical procurement tech that will help you through Covid-19 – ProcureCon Indirect

On September 3rd, Worldwide Business Research (WBR) will host its online ProcureCon Indirect event for procurement practitioners from all over the world. Magnus Bergfors will be speaking on the critical procurement tech that will help get you through the Covid-19 effect on your business. He will explore the types of tools that exist for different scenarios and help you discern which technologies are better placed to drive productivity and cut operating costs. Join ProcureCon Indirect vitual here.

In other news ...

CLM specialist Agiloft gets $45 million investment, starts growth strategy with new CEO

Supply chain risk specialist Veriforce acquires ComplyWorks

Shipping traffic 'to return to normal in early 2021'

HPE signs landmark cloud deal with UK government

SourceDay announces integration with Coupa

Good news about procurement salaries - CIPS/Hays salary guide out

Virtualstock - new technology deployed to combat cyber security threat in retail supply chains

DATEV and Auth0 Select Icertis to digitally transform enterprise-wide contract management

Find all our coronavirus coverage here

Newsletter - If you'd like a roundup of all our stories once a month straight into your inbox - sign up here