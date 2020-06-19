In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Supplier inclusion and how to support it

Spend Matters founder Jason Busch and COO/GM ConnXus Daryl Hammett have pooled their business spend management expertise in a new paper that examines how we can approach supplier diversity in procurement to create lasting change and economic uplift, to redress the balance of racial and class inequality through greater access for all to business opportunities.

Ivalua new release to improve sourcing decisions, savings capture and supply chain visibility

Ivalua has announced its new platform release called 166. It features a wide-range of enhancements to help customers better manage spend and supplier relationships. Procurement and supply chain leaders can now get better visibility across all levels of the company’s supply chain and implement risk and compliance management for the future.

How procurement leaders can become catalysts for enterprise transformation

In a Q&A with Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann of Globality, we hear about some of the important actions that procurement leaders can take to become the impetus for enterprise transformation, driving new sources of value for their companies and stakeholders.

Know your supply and demand before it happens

Accurately sensing demand of goods and services is a science that is fast becoming more precise, and more important, driven by new expectations and rapid market changes. Determining where to position your stock, what to buy, at what time, at what price and quality has traditionally relied heavily on historical sales data and regular purchasing cycle information, those days have gone.

ProcureCon Europe Virtual next month

This online event for procurement practitioners from all over the world and from all industries will this year focus on helping Procurement Executives benchmark their response to the Covid-19 crisis. ProcureCon Insights has also released a white paper on building the case for procurement technology in conjunction with Proxima.

AI-Powered Data Categorisation as a critical business success factor – a webinar

We will be hosting a webinar with data categorisation experts, Creactives, on July 2. We will be discussing, among other topics, the potential that harmonisation and cleansing of procurement data can bring and how to determine ROI. We will be joined by analyst Magnus Bergfors and Creactives’ customer Siemens.

And in other news ...

Workforce Logiq announces new solution to optimise talent location as return to work proceeds

Vendor management solution VectorVMS and direct sourcing solution WillHire partner to improve contingent workforce sourcing

Coupa acquires BELLIN to add treasury management and boost payments capabilities

CIPS announces Excellence in Procurement awards shortlist

Amazon introduces 'Distance Assistant' for real-time social distancing feedback and plans to open source

West Midlands Manufacturer Wearwell Appointed to Supply PPE to Birmingham Hospitals

Global payments services provider Adyen announces integration of Amazon Pay on to its platform

Best Buy deploys Icertis Contract Management to digitally transform commerce

JAGGAER's new software highlights budget management

Medius brings SMB invoice automation offering to US market

Our webinar with Icertis - Redesigning Your Contract Playbook for Resiliency and Flexibility

Find all our coronavirus coverage here

Newsletter - If you'd like a roundup of all our stories once a month straight into your inbox - sign up here