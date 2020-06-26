In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Why you must give your staff a clear strategy for returning to work after COVID-19

The world post COVID-19 will not be the same as it was before, and there are many ways the next few years could play out; we may develop a vaccine next year and move on relatively quickly, or global pandemics will simply become a permanent background to our lives. The world may pull together for the common good in a post-COVID consensus, or populism and nationalism will lead to an escalation in global tensions. It is hard to say which scenarios will come to pass. The difference between a strategic and a tactical organisation is that a strategic organisation has already considered all of these scenarios and is building its plans accordingly. Read more here.

Industry consultancy firm creates procurement business to help operators save costs

A Liverpool-based hospitality consultancy has created a new procurement business to help the hard-hit sector respond strongly after the Coronavirus pandemic subsides. Lucky Penny Consultants has joined forces with procurement specialist, Phil McGuinness, to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for the effective management and reduction of costs for all areas of the hospitality industry, including hotels, bars, restaurants and leisure outlets. The company said it will offer bespoke solutions to ensure clients achieve optimal costs reduction, improvement in compliance and reduced risk associated to its supply chain. Read more here.

Businesses adapt supplier payment behaviour during COVID-19 pandemic – research

Businesses have changed the way they pay supplier invoices during the COVID-19 outbreak according to analysis from cloud-based spend management solution provider, Medius. While the data from Medius global customer base shows that most companies manage to continue operations at a `business as usual' level, many have changed supplier payment routines to manage cash flow and supply chain uncertainties, the press release says.

ProcureCon Europe Virtual next month

This online event for procurement practitioners from all over the world and from all industries will this year focus on helping Procurement Executives benchmark their response to the Covid-19 crisis. ProcureCon Insights has also released a white paper on building the case for procurement technology in conjunction with Proxima. More here.

