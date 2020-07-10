In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

CIPS and ITN Productions co-create unique news-style series ‘Supply, Support and Sustain’

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) and ITN Productions are co-creating a unique news-style content series ‘Supply, Support and Sustain,’ exploring the challenges, opportunities and innovations taking place in the changing landscape of the global procurement and supply management profession. It will focus on the importance of the role of procurement and supply management for businesses, society and the global economy to meet the needs of each nation.

It will launching at CIPS Conference on 26-27 October 2020. Learn more here.

Digital trade ecosystem has obstacles — Are S2P networks part of the answer?

There has been a significant amount of resources invested over the last 10+ years in attempts to digitise trade finance. The whole idea is to digitise a process that’s highly dependent on paper, legacy infrastructure, legal rulings spanning centuries and settlement instruments such as the letters of credit. The goal is to digitise trade documents and track the goods to create a new way of trade and verify ownership and to enable finance and payment. David Gustin looks at blockchain payments and open account trade finance solutions and explores how S2P platforms can play a role with trade digitisation initiatives. Read more here.

Supply Chain Risk universally declines in May, but global vulnerability remains high

Supply chain risk management experts riskmethods has released its 2020 Risk Report: The Year That Changed Everything. It details the top supply chain threats that affected organisations in 2019 and how they evolved during the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19. The inaugural report is the first in an ongoing annual series, aimed at identifying trends in risk management from organisations with complex supply chains. Download here. The firm has also launched a Supply Chain Continuity Academy to train professionals on building reliable supply networks.

