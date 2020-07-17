In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Intelligent software agents in advanced sourcing: The bots really are the experts

We talked to sourcing automation and optimisation software firm Keelvar about its successful AI-driven sourcing bots development and how it will use its $18 million Series A funding for expansion. We also found out that the firm plans to run a Human+Machine contest in Q4 2020 to see how its bots compete.

5 themes that excite me about Procurement & Finance Tech Venture Investing

After more than 20 years studying the procurement solutions and technology market, during which time a lot has changed, Jason Busch distils five key reasons that he is excited about in the market today from a seed/angel and venture perspective.

Procurement’s position in influencing supply chain innovation

Barkers Procure’s latest white paper explains why innovation makes good sense for business and how procurement is well placed to leverage the benefits of supply chain innovation. It finds three main areas where opportunities for innovation can be found: cost, market offering and social value. Read it here.

Why AI-driven data categorisation is critical to your digitalisation journey

We’ve recorded and synopsised our recent webinar with Creactives on why AI is a must-have component of data classification and categorisation. Listen in for a grass-roots explanation from analyst Magnus Bergfors, and a real-life use case from Siemens. The recording is here.

Tradeshift report reveals UK was hardest hit by lockdown with trade activity down 23.1% in Q2

Tradeshift’s latest report, which uses analysis of B2B transaction data to present a week-by-week picture of trade activity across global supply chains, shows that transaction volumes across the globe fell by 14.8% in Q2. The Eurozone fell by 21.9%, while activity in the US was down 16.1%, but the UK experienced the biggest drop in trade among western economies during Q2, with transaction volumes falling by 23.1%. Read the full report here.

In other news ...

eWorld Procurement & Supply moves to 4th March 2021 due to Covid-19

The provenance of batteries, the reuse case and their digital passport to the circular economy

Atamis and customers show flexibility in times of crisis for the greater good – a feel-good covid healthcare story

SAP Fieldglass launches free External Talent Marketplace in response to coronaviurs

Odesma announces exclusive strategic partnership with AI driven Source-to-Pay providers Zycus

MoD needs to improve contractor performance, say MPs

60% of UK businesses have lowered their investment into sustainability following the COVID-19 outbreak

Find all our coronavirus coverage here

