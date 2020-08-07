In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

10 Theories on Procurement Technology Venture Stage Investment

Jason Busch begins his series of columns (scheduled throughout the rest of this summer) where he shares 10 theories that he believes will drive investments in earlier-stage (angel/seed and Series A/B) start-ups in the procurement technology market. The first starts with automation, as a stand-alone criteria for technology investment, and gives examples of seed and venture-stage companies that illustrate this. Read the first here. The second is on B2B marketplaces, read that here. And the third, just released, is on user interface technology in the start-up stage, read that here.

Upwork’s Q2 2020 financial results demonstrate resilience amid COVID-19

Analyst Andrew Karpie considers Upwork’s Q2 2020 financial results. The online freelancer marketplace and workforce solution provider’s results reflect that the company has shown resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic to date and that management views the current shift to remote work and the need for a more flexible workforce as positive leading indicators for the business. But investors appeared to be less optimistic, he says. Read why here.

“Summer Time, and the Living Is (not so) Easy” … risk report 2020

riskmethods has just produced its ‘2020 Risk Report: The Year That Changed Everything.’ In this latest report it compares supply chain risk in 2019 with the new threats we’re experiencing this year, and uses its Risk Intelligence data to show how quickly risk management priorities can go up or down. It highlights the top 10 supply chain threats, which business risk categories rose and fell, how supply chain risk evolved month by month in 2020. Read more here.

Structuring T&Cs in your new contracts and renewals

Danske Bank discusses the legal implications of the coronavirus crisis for supplier contracts, including how you can structure the terms and conditions of your new contracts and renewals, to ensure you don’t find yourself in a difficult position again, and how you can assess the scope for protection in existing contracts, including force majeure clauses. Read more here.

In other news ...

