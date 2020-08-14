In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few Procurement and Supply news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

10 Theories on Procurement Technology Venture Stage Investment

Jason Busch begins his series of columns (scheduled throughout the rest of this summer) where he shares 10 theories that he believes will drive investments in earlier-stage (angel/seed and Series A/B) start-ups in the procurement technology market. The first starts with automation, as a stand-alone criteria for technology investment, and gives examples of seed and venture-stage companies that illustrate this. Read the first on automation here. The second is on B2B marketplaces and the third on user interface technology.

MSDUK welcomes major global brands as commitment to supplier diversity grows

MSDUK has added five major organisations to its membership after issuing a ‘call to action’ this summer. After urging FTSE100 and global firms to commit to supplier diversity and increase their engagement and spend with ethnic minority businesses, it saw Unilever, WPP, Coupa, Fidelity Insurance and pladis Global join its growing corporate network. Mayank Shah, Founder and CEO said, “… We are seeing a collective response from corporate leaders, who are not only releasing statements of support but are announcing actions and measures to tackle these issues …”

10 Baby Steps to Procurement Agility

Sergii Dovgalenko FCIPS, Chief Procurement Officer at JSC Ukrainian Railway and published author, describes procurement ‘agility’ as ‘the shortest sustainable lead time between the business requirement formulation and benefits realisation,’ and offers advice on how to get there.

Visa: Forging a ‘Network Of Networks’ to modernize B2B Payments

Visa and Billtrust move to scale their Business Payments Network (BPN), their collaborative B2B payments solution, and double down on the concept of network connectivity. With the announcement that BPN is expanding to include support for ACH and wire transactions as well as card payments, Visa and Billtrust are casting a wider net of collaborators.

Implications of the Wirecard fraud case on B2B payments

Q1/Q2 report – firms experiencing higher levels of spend fraud risk

COVID-19 accelerating automation of logistics networks

Google’s transition to SAP Ariba‘s cloud-based services has a completion date set for August 24

Midlands based IT services ranked in top 70 of Managed Service providers globally

Bolero joins Marco Polo Network to advance digital trade settlement

Supplyframe partners with EDOM to enable digital transformation in Taiwan

Stenn launches $500 million covid-19 recovery program to support global trade restart

Tesco urged to cut ties with suppliers over deforestation links

The hidden stumbling block for corporate-startup deals: procurement

