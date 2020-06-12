In Case You Missed It … Procurement and Supply News Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

VectorVMS and WillHire partnership

Vendor management solution provider VectorVMS has partnered with WillHire, a direct sourcing solution, to help organisations improve their contingent workforce sourcing. The press release states “it is predicted that the use of contingent labor will skyrocket as the economy rebuilds post-COVID-19, making a differentiated sourcing strategy imperative.”

ProcureCon Europe Virtual next month

This online event for procurement practitioners from all over the world and from all industries will this year focus on helping Procurement Executives benchmark their response to the Covid-19 crisis. ProcureCon Insights has also released a white paper on building the case for procurement technology in conjunction with Proxima.

EverHive and VNDLY partner on ‘Quick Deploy’ contingent workforce solutions

EverHive, a new type of contingent workforce services solution provider, announced a partnership with VNDLY, an innovative work management system and VMS solution provider, to give organisations a rapid path to an appropriately scaled contingent workforce management solution.

The dark art of B2B payments

In this webinar, our finance expert David Gustin and Spend Matters Nexus founder Jason Busch will go deep into payment solutions, technologies, infrastructure and emerging opportunities to help you better understand the B2B payments market. Sign up for the European webinar July 2 here.

AI-Powered Data Categorisation as a critical business success factor – a webinar

We will also be hosting a webinar with data categorisation experts, Creactives, on July 2. We will be discussing, among other topics, the potential that harmonisation and cleansing of procurement data can bring and how to determine ROI. We will be joined by analyst Magnus Bergfors and Creactives’ customer Siemens. Sign up here.

And in other news ...

Business spend management firm Coupa beats estimates for earnings and revenues

Supply Management is running a snap poll - What effects has COVID-19 had on your supply chains?

Lux Research predicts digital transformation will affect $500bn of the global chemicals and materials industry – Report

Results of the Procurious Supply Chain Confidence Index are out

40% of companies surveyed by CIPS say cost is biggest inhibitor to adopting digital technologies

Spend Matters analyst Andrew Karpie talks Everest Group about new ways of digitally assembling talent

Matrix Managed Marketplaces (Matrix MM) awarded Premium Partner Status to the Consultancy Procurement Council

Tradeshift Appoints Carrie Dolan as New Chief Financial Officer

State of Flux survey - is your supplier management ready? Deadline extended

Avetta has created a number of resources to help supply chain companies, vendors and suppliers recover from the pandemic

Our webinar with Icertis - Redesigning Your Contract Playbook for Resiliency and Flexibility

