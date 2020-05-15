In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Dispatches from SIG

At this week's online SIG Procurement Technology Summit from The Sourcing Industry Group, the Spend Matters team have been attending various sessions and reporting back:

The coronavirus crisis ‘has forced everyone’s hand’ to adopt technology - our US editor JP Morris reports on the opening keynote video Q&A between SIG President and CEO, and GEP's Vice President of Technology on the coronavirus disruption and the importance of embracing digital transformation.

Analyst Andrew Karpie reports on Services Catalogs, Automating the SOW Build and Deep Analytics exploring technology for SOW-based services procurement.

Associate editor Kyle Schultz reports on the session between Spend Matters Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell, and Founder Jason Busch on Creating Your Procurement Technology Action Plan (TAP).

Marketing manager Morgan Zombolas attended Becoming a Customer of Choice or How to Avoid Hearing ‘You’re Fired!’ - a panel discussion from CDK Global with representatives from both the customer and supplier side.

More to come next week.

Coronavirus: vendor and supplier news

(Find all our coronavirus coverage here)

See also last week's roundup for more firms' initiatives. This week - in no order other than when it arrived in our inbox:

MSDUK launches COVID-19 Virtual Marketplace

The MSDUK virtual marketplace assist public and private organisations source essential supplies from diverse businesses, giving them access to MSDUK Certified EMBs providing these goods and services. Access that here.

British cyber company signs deal to supply 50 million covid-19 digital health passports to 15 countries

International Digital Health Technology firm Circle Pass Enterprises (CPE) has signed a deal with VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE), a British cyber security company, to integrate its state-of-the-art VCode® & VPlatform® technologies into the COVI-PASS™ Digital Health Passport. Read more here.

HS2 takes steps to support cash flow of its supply chain during COVID-19 pandemic

HS2 is accelerating payments to all companies directly within its supply chain, processing approved payments immediately when funds are available, rather than on the contracted payment terms. Tier One contractors in the HS2 supply chain are to mirror this and have the duty to ensure the approach is followed through all tiers of the supply chain. Read more here.

And in other news ...

Matrix Managed Marketplaces Ltd announces roll-out of its Statements of Work platform, powered by Talon

Zoom Video Communications buys security firm Keybase

Contract lifecycle management firms Apttus and Conga join forces

SirionLabs raises $44 million in a Series C round of funding

NHS digital transformation ‘slower than expected’ says NAO

INVERTO research on Working Capital Optimisation in Procurement and SCM: invitation to participate

Celonis optimises AP with process mining engine

Trade finance provider Stenn closes $200m funding

Primark releases additional £370 million for products ordered from clothing suppliers in Asia

Take part in the latest State of Flux Supplier Management survey

JAGGAER growing to support increased demand for digital procurement in APAC

Viasat responds to UK House of Commons Defence Select Committee Inquiry on UK Defence Industrial Policy: Procurement and Prosperity

Former Tata Steel CPO appointed CEO of Blue Light Commercial the new police procurement company to pool buying power of 43 forces in England

