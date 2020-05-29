In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Accenture report: C-suite needs to recognise procurement technology’s value across all departments

According to Accenture’s Future Systems Report, with research carried out even before the coronavirus disruption changed the business landscape, companies’ top leaders are relying on procurement more than ever to stabilise supply chains, improve insight into spend and automate processes if staffing levels can’t be maintained. Read more here.

Coronavirus disruption puts spotlight on nations in 2020 FM Global Resilience Index

FM Global recently released its 2020 Resilience Index, examining economic indicators, risk factors and supply chain issues in nearly 130 countries around the world, ranking the nations and sections of some countries by the resilience of their business environments. While pandemic risk is not explicitly measured in the report, the reports notes that the resilience of a country’s business environment is a reliable platform for businesses trying to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus. Access it here.

Coronavirus: vendor and supplier news

(Find all our coronavirus coverage here)

See also last week's roundup for more firms' initiatives. This week - in no order other than when it arrived in our inbox:

The Smart Cube grants free access to Amplifi PRO market intelligence for the global procurement community

Piplsay global platform for people’s opinions at scale launches Consumer Insights Hub

Fraud Prevention During Economic Unrest- new guide to help you identify emerging fraud trends, avoid unprecedented pitfalls, and put processes in place

And in other news ...

The Smart Cube grants free access to Amplifi PRO market intelligence for the global procurement community

Fraud Prevention During Economic Unrest- new guide to help you identify emerging fraud trends, avoid unprecedented pitfalls, and put processes in place

Groupe Renault cost reduction plan project 2022 - €2 billion over three years

Procurement leaders are split between prioritizing cost reduction and tech investment to support recovery after COVID-19

How NHS supply chains and procurement strategies need to change following the coronavirus

AI applied solutions for procurement and supply chain organisations, Creactives, makes 50 To Know list

Why Procurement is crawling into the spotlight of Professional Services firms

New warehousing strategy needed in post-Covid world

Association for Consultancy and Engineering calls for ‘five capitals’ approach to procurement

Why emotional intelligence is a procurement game-changer

Supply chain risk management firm Avetta receives a Gold Stevie® for Avetta Connect™

Ivalua research finds 70% UK organisations say COVID-19 has increased the need for digital transformation in procurement

Rolls-Royce putting pressure on suppliers to reduce prices

Cathay Pacific selects GEP to provide procurement services to deliver cost savings and mitigate risks

NHSX publishes AI buyers guide to ensure safety and efficiency

Newsletter - If you'd like a roundup of all our stories once a month straight into your inbox - sign up here

Expiring soon! A special PRO Expert Survival Pack is available to procurement practitioners at up to 50% off - Learn more