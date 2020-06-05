In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Vizibl launches Vizibl Resilience

This week SaaS-based supplier collaboration and innovation platform Vizibl launched Vizibl Resilience, which businesses can deploy rapidly to manage and solve supply chain issues, whether existing or newly exposed by the pandemic, collaboratively and efficiently. Read the breaking news story here.

Determining Your Future Tech Strategy – a webinar with Basware and Bergfors

Our VP European Research and Lead Analyst Magnus Bergfors teams up with P2P experts Basware next week June 10 to explain what type of digital procurement solution is best for your business and why, with a special focus on how to choose between end-to-end and specialist digital procurement solutions. More here.

Pinnacle Model Practices for Contingent Workforce Management

In the second of our three video ‘Lunch and Learn’ series, we partner with Everest Group to share our collective insights on questions about Contingent Workforce Management. Watch the recording here.

The dark art of B2B payments

In this webinar, our finance expert David Gustin and Spend Matters Nexus founder Jason Busch will go deep into payment solutions, technologies, infrastructure and emerging opportunities to help you better understand the B2B payments market. Sign up for the European webinar July 2 here

Coronavirus: vendor and supplier news

(Find all our coronavirus coverage here)

See also last week's roundup for more firms' initiatives. This week - in no order other than when it arrived in our inbox:

Coronavirus Disruption Map – real-time supplier risk event mapping

Our chief research analyst Pierre Mitchell talked to Harald Nitschinger, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AI startup Prewave about how the firm developed its COVID-19 ‘disruption map’ to detect supply chain risk in real time. Read about this free-to-use technology here.

Dun & Bradstreet Covid-19 Impact Index

Dun & Bradstreet, which measures risk and business credit scores, recently introduced its COVID-19 Impact Index, a resource to help business leaders see and understand the current impacts and potential business disruptions on companies, their customers and supply chains due to the pandemic. More here.

Global Ecosystem of PPE Suppliers and Experts

GovShop and Public Spend Forum are continuing to directly support the Covid-19 response with free, up-to-date data on suppliers and inventory. Download the report on using machine learning to rapidly identify a global ecosystem of suppliers and experts – here.

And in other news ...

UK Gov signs agreement with Google to grant public sector bodies a discount on cloud services

Questions over DWP multimillion-pound Covid contract award to outsourcing giant Serco

Armed Forces announce launch of first Cyber Regiment in major modernisation

Commodities Roundup: Preparing for steel price spikes; COVID-19 impact on supply chains, low coal prices and renewables’ future

Cork-based AI supply chain company Keelvar raises $18m

Save the date Amazon Business Exchange Oct 6-7

Glasgow-based Bellrock Technology receives £1m funding and appoints chairman

Amazon receives blockchain patent

Ivalua research finds a lack of digitisation and focus on costs is hindering supplier collaboration

2020 FM Global Resilience Index

The Sourceit Benchmark Report 2020 –118 companies 37000 marketing projects

London and New York-based trade finance scale-up Stenn secures major investment from Barclays Bank

Asahi Breweries Europe Group Selects GEP SMART™

Renault announces plans for €2bn cost cutting over next three years

UK digital freight forwarder Beacon closes $15 million Series A fundraise

Scandinavian systems integrator NetNordic acquires Finnish data centre consultancy Konehuone

Newsletter - If you'd like a roundup of all our stories once a month straight into your inbox - sign up here