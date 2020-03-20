In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

50/50 Webinar - Our Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell will co-host a Q&A webinar with Analyst Magnus Bergfors to explore what you should know about the procurement technology and service providers on our 2020 50 Providers to Know and 50 Providers to Watch lists. The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 30th – at 10:00am CT for US viewers and 3:00pm GMT for European viewers.

Don't forget our analyst Magnus Bergfors will be speaking, virtually, for Basware at:

Basware, Push, Play, Connect to take place virtually between April 21 and 23 - more details to come on the website here. Magnus will be discussing a favourite topic of his - 'to suite or not to suite.'

SolutionMap Release - Our first 2020 semi-annual SolutionMap release is coming this Spring and we're having a Procurement Technology update webinar with Pierre Mitchell just two days later, on March 26th at 11am CT. Register here

Coronavirus updates/news/advice:

SAP Ariba offers free access to Discovery

BCN3D offers 3D printing technology to hospitals, medical and scientific centres for manufacture of respiratory equipment parts

Our subscription series introduction to finding go-to technology vendors in a crisis is now unlocked

Probrand's Covid-19 impact on IT supply chain video can be watched here

London begins major covid-19 reconfiguration

CIPS publishes guidance

And in other news ...

A webinar with Spend Matters and Wax Digital - advice on improving the contract management process

Costco acquires logistics firm Innovel Solutions for $1 billion in an all cash deal

Jaggaer's Summit goes virtual on April 16

EcoVadis Sustain 2020 On Demand is now available

UK technology and network services firm telent awarded contract to support and maintain CCTV for the Elizabeth line

Körber strengthens strategic and operational procurement with Ivalua and OptiBuy

Morrisons to pay small suppliers immediately

Our SAP Ariba Live online - our virtual reporting is here and here

Coming Soon to the UK: Confirmation of Payee Security Regulation

CIPS CEO Malcolm Harrison says this is a golden time for procurement in the public sector

Spend Matters offer:

During March Spend Matters' special PRO Expert Survival Pack is available to procurement practitioners at up to 50% off. The discount applies to subscription content from our analysts and other services — Learn more

And a Digital marketing to keep your leads pipeline flowing is available here

Newsletter - Don't forget: If you'd like a roundup of all our stories once a month straight into your inbox - sign up here