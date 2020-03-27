In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Big News this week -- Spend Matters launches SolutionMap Spring/Q1 2020

Our unique and free SolutionMap procurement technology vendor rankings for the new Spring/Q1 2020 release was launched this week. The latest SolutionMap compares 69 procurement technology providers across 13 categories — which includes a new ranking map for Accounts Payable (AP) Automation vendors. Access that here.

Coronavirus roundup:

Spend Matters - PRO series examining categories of relevant solutions that procurement, finance and supply chain organisations should investigate to reduce, and even mitigate, coronavirus supply risk, is now free - the latest installment is here

scoutbee – has launched and is offering free access to its Covid-19 Supply Support Service, an AI-powered platform for emergency sourcing of key items such as surgical masks, hazmat suits, swabs and tubes to support relevant organisations.

Future Purchasing - is making its negotiation template free to download – at a time when more people are having to renegotiate supply and service contracts, it encourages quality planning to help better outcomes from negotiations. It’s in Powerpoint, and is simple to use

The Smart Cube – has opened a market intelligence COVID-19 Resource Centre, providing weekly updated reports across the key sectors where they see the greatest impact

Avetta - has created a COVID-19 Resource Centre for supply chain companies to learn more about how to help their employees respond to COVID-19 in their workplaces

SAP Ariba - is offering free access to Discovery for buyers to find suppliers - here

Icertis – announces expanded support programme to help customers with COVID-19 related business issues

SourceDay - shares the data it has been tracking on how its 'supplier collaboration solutions' manufacturing users are handling the outbreak

Achilles - has Resource Centre and webinar on surviving the crisis for suppliers, you can also complete its survey

IACCM - Latest coronavirus research to download

Spend Matters Coronavirus Response - We are asking readers for their view from the Covid-19 trenches, on what you are perceiving and what would really help. Please fill in the survey and tell us your pain points, depending on what you share we’ll follow up with you directly. This is a non-commercial effort to help procurement organisations understand how they can help themselves, their supply chains, and beyond.

And in other news ...

EcoVadis’ annual Sustain conference can now be watched on demand

Jason Busch gives advice on asking suppliers for payment-term extensions and other concessions

CCS postpones major £125m IT contract to divert resource to procuring urgent requirements

SAP Ariba Live online ‘The Network Effect for Buyers and Suppliers’ dispatches

European Commission confirms UK can still take part in joint EU ventilator procurement scheme

Sweco lands €9m Polish flood management contract

Exigent CMS includes AI-based auto-extraction and contextual search for increased speed to data

Payments to support UK small businesses to start next week

Crypto.com Pay launches new invoicing feature

Cabinet Office rips up existing rules and orders public sector to pay suppliers fast

