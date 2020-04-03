In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

What Can the Israeli Military and a Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Teach Us About Better Technology Decision Making?

Spend Matters' founder Jason Busch argues in favor of fully objective, data-driven procurement technology benchmarking in this white paper by comparing SolutionMap methodology against its competitors at Gartner, Forrester and IDC.

In the Spring release of our SolutionMap we've split out AP Automation as a separate category that focuses on deeper support for supplier payments, trade finance support, and multi-channel supplier invoice management.

Finance Leaders Outlook 2020

Proxima has launched its Finance Leaders Outlook 2020 report, looking at the concerns of CFOs and FDs in the UK and US, including their opinions and of the role of procurement in a financially successful business and how they are prepared for the threat of a recession. We'll be talking with Executive VP Ed Winterschladen next week to understand more.

Coronavirus roundup:

Medius - announces free access to CFO dashboard, tips on working from home and a webinar on securing your AP cashflow. Details are here.

Spend Matters - PRO series examining categories of relevant solutions that procurement, finance and supply chain organisations should investigate to reduce, and even mitigate, coronavirus supply risk, is now free - the latest installment is here

scoutbee – has launched and is offering free access to its Covid-19 Supply Support Service, an AI-powered platform for emergency sourcing of key items such as surgical masks, hazmat suits, swabs and tubes to support relevant organisations.

Future Purchasing - is making its negotiation template free to download – at a time when more people are having to renegotiate supply and service contracts, it encourages quality planning to help better outcomes from negotiations. It’s in Powerpoint, and is simple to use

The Smart Cube – has opened a market intelligence COVID-19 Resource Centre, providing weekly updated reports across the key sectors where they see the greatest impact

Avetta - has created a COVID-19 Resource Centre for supply chain companies to learn more about how to help their employees respond to COVID-19 in their workplaces

SAP Ariba - is offering free access to Discovery for buyers to find suppliers - here

Icertis – announces expanded support programme to help customers with COVID-19 related business issues

SourceDay - shares the data it has been tracking on how its 'supplier collaboration solutions' manufacturing users are handling the outbreak

Achilles - has Resource Centre and webinar on surviving the crisis for suppliers, you can also complete its survey

IACCM - Latest coronavirus research to download

Spend Matters Coronavirus Response - We are asking readers for their view from the Covid-19 trenches, on what you are perceiving and what would really help. Please fill in the survey and tell us your pain points, depending on what you share we’ll follow up with you directly. This is a non-commercial effort to help procurement organisations understand how they can help themselves, their supply chains, and beyond.

PwC- Supply chains will broaden, diversify in the wake of coronavirus: PWC talks to CFOs - read that here.

