In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

Icertis integrates with SAP Ariba

Just breaking yesterday, enterprise contract management platform Icertis announced it is integrating its ICM with SAP Ariba’s spend management solutions to “transform the source-to-contract process.” According to the press release “customers of SAP Ariba solutions will be able to streamline procurement processes, reduce supply chain risk and optimize supplier relationships.” The ICM platform is now available on SAP App Centre, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Read more here.

Coronavirus: vendor news roundup

Good to see so many firms pulling together at this time - see also last week's roundup for more firms' initiatives. This week - in no order other than that in which it arrived in our inbox:

BullGuard makes its Small Office Security platform freely available

For an initial minimum 3-month period, consumer and small business cybersecurity company, BullGuard, is making its small office security licence free to small businesses to assist them in managing their cybersecurity in the wake of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent mass migration of employees to home working.

Givewith creates COVID-19 Response Initiative

Through social impact technology company, Givewith, companies can provide immediate funding to the wide-ranging nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic, like meals to children and senior citizens, or accelerated vaccination research. Notably, this funding is generated as a percent of companies’ everyday B2B transactions, not one-off donations. This initiative, says the announcement, can build the kind of long-term funding stream needed in a sustained crisis such as this.

Avetta adds more COVID-19 resources for supply chain companies in its resource centre

Supply chain risk management firm Avetta recently hosted and has made available a webinar designed to help small businesses in the US understand how they can qualify for the new Small Business Assistance Programs. The webinar also explains resources for small businesses in Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand and the UK.

Free Expense Management ‘Cheat Sheet’

Art of Procurement is helping procurement to make a difference during this crisis by offering a free-to-download ‘cheat sheet’ and printable worksheet to help companies manage expenses. They have pulled together a detailed list of processes, tactics and potential pitfalls. And their Ultimate Guide to Expense Management is here.

Weekly Update - COVID-19 Impact on MRO

Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm SDI which focuses on Indirect Materials, MRO and Industrial/Facilities Technology is producing a weekly update on the impact of Covid-19 on site operations, storeroom and inventory management, maintenance and engineering MRO demand, OEM, distributors, marketplaces and logistics.

MSDUK offers free membership

MSDUK is helping ethnic minority entrepreneurs across the UK rebuild their businesses, get support and guidance in these challenging times and take care of their people. It has announced a year’s free membership to all Ethnic Minority Businesses, giving them unlimited access to events, business opportunities, leadership programmes, online resources and a global network.

YPO adapts operations to provide coronavirus support

Public sector buying organisation YPO has adapted its operations to support the public sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has prioritised key product-led services for cleaning, hygiene, PPE and food products. Its work has included sourcing produce for food banks, providing IT services for local authorities to allow working from home and providing supplies to the emergency services.

And in other news ...

Contentserv joins Adobe Exchange partner program to provide streamlined e-commerce integrations with Magento platform

Global study of senior execs finds 83% of UK, US and Chinese firms are considering switching trade finance providers to help deal with the effects of COVID-19

Sievo hosts flagship event SievoFriends for procurement leaders to come together for 2 days of virtual presentations and workshops

Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know & 50 Providers to Watch Lists — to be released April 21st!

SourceDay raises $12.5 million

NHS London Procurement Partnership working to support NHS

Cabinet Office releases procurement guidance to support suppliers

