In Case You Missed It … Procurement, Supply and Coronavirus Roundup

We can't comment on every press release that hits our desks, but here are a few market news stories this week that we thought we should bring to your attention, and some of our own you may have missed.

Spend Matters analysts answer questions about the 50/50 lists

Spend Matters recently hosted two webinars to answer questions about our annual lists of top procurement solution providers, the “50 Providers to Know” and the “50 Providers to Watch.” The webinars were held for audiences in the US and Europe, and we’ve summarised the Q&As here for readers.

Analyst videos on the 50/50 lists

For the 50 To Watch and 50 To Know lists that were recently published, our analysts have also recorded some videos about the providers that will attend the digital SIG Procurement Technology Summit, which begins May 11. The videos are out now.

Coronavirus: vendor news roundup

(Find all our coronavirus coverage here)

Good to see so many firms pulling together at this time - see also last week's roundup for more firms' initiatives. This week - in no order other than when it arrived in our inbox:

Ebury approved to provide Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme funding to UK SMEs

Ebury, the global transaction platform, announces it has been approved as an Accredited Lender on the British Business Bank's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, enabling it to support UK SMEs with government-backed loans through this difficult time. Ebury provides specialist loans to SME companies that trade internationally and, in April, the UK-headquartered fintech was approved for similar schemes by the Dutch, Spanish and Italian governments. Read more here.

Prewave COVID-19 disruption map to detect supply chain risks

AI start-up Prewave has recently launched a data-driven tool to map out the scale of COVID-19 disruption to businesses across Europe. Prewave was founded in 2017 by a group of technology experts at Vienna University of Technology, and its latest initiative is used by some of Europe’s largest automotive and electronics firms to alert them to coronavirus-related risks in their supply chains. Access that here.

Coronavirus insights from Suplari

Managing cash flow, finding savings, and enforcing new spend policies are top of mind for many CFOs right now. Procurement teams’ big challenge is to determine what should be prioritised to maximise results. Suplari is providing an Insight Generator allowing the rapid development of insights that run in real-time on ERP, procure-to-pay, contract management system, T&E, P-card, and supplier intelligence data. Access those here. It is also releasing demolets of each insight, the first of which is here.

Applegate Marketplace supply hub

Since launching its supply hub, Applegate has seen over 1000 responses to requests for vital supplies. Millions of pieces of PPE have been dispatched to those on the front line. Applegate has released this video to thank those suppliers.

Spend Matters - PRO series examining categories of relevant solutions that procurement, finance and supply chain organisations should investigate to reduce, and even mitigate, coronavirus supply risk, is now free - see our coronavirus roundup and interviews with CEOs on procurement in crisis here.

And in other news ...

Corcentric receives $80 million strategic investment round to support global expansion

Icertis completes workday certified integration

Tradeshift-enabled government trade finance programme launches Danish initiative

Avetta Suppliers Can Receive an Average 48% Discount on Workers’ Comp through New Partnership with Insurate

Vizibl releases Supplier Collaboration & Innovation Guide

‘Wobbly’ contact tracing app ‘failed’ NHS clinical safety and cyber security tests

GEP issues newly revised 2020 Global Procurement and Supply Chain Outlook, with insight & analysis updated for the aftermath economy

Tipalti announces partnerships to expand midsize operations

Coupa has acquired the supplier diversity specialist ConnXus

Digital Procurement World 2020 cancelled

