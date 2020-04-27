Ivalua Now goes virtual in May – but with all the experiences of the physical event

Last year, our Canada-based analyst Michael Lamoureux attended Ivalua Now in Paris. He was impressed not only by its size in terms of delegates, but by the breadth of topic coverage and calibre of presentations. “… it was even bigger than I expected,” he said then, having previously attended the New York event. “Over two days, there were about 500 unique attendees … and it was standing room only for the late-comers at the keynotes both days.”

“It's hard to say how much of that was due to their growing reputation (which is bolstered by almost 300 customers with locations across 70 countries that account for over 750,000 authorised platform users); their scale (which now includes 15 offices across 4 continents and a local presence in 12 EMEA countries); their size (as they have grown from 274 employees at the end of 2017 to 374 at the end of 2018 to over 450 today with a projection to reach almost 600 by the end of the year); their content focus (with big name European speakers from Capgemini, the University of Grenoble Alpes, Forrester, etc.) or the location (at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris) but obviously a good deal of it is based on their success to date (as they can still claim a 98%+ customer retention rate).”

This year in May, with the US March event sadly cancelled for obvious reasons, Ivalua is holding Ivalua NOW 2020 VIRTUAL: Journey to Procurement Excellence. What’s impressive about the virtual version of the event, is that it appears to be organised in almost the same way as the physical one – which is quite an achievement. As our good friend and ex-MD Peter Smith explained in his article: “Ivalua’s events have been consistently strong for several years now … (this one) will be run using a clever platform that mimics much of a physical event – you walk into the virtual room, choose from concurrent break-out sessions, visit different exhibitors, get product demos and so on.”

So all in all there should be no reduced experience for the attendee – on the contrary – it can only be a plus that you don’t even have to leave your home, desk, laptop or arrange travel and hotel, and get all the perks of attending a world-class event without the ‘stand-room-only keynotes,’ including:

Inspiration from world-renowned business leaders and strategists from over 20 different industry sessions

Learning how to leverage the latest technology

Understanding best practices and successful strategies in industry-specific break-out sessions

Gaining access to exclusive exhibitors and industry networking chats

Increasing your expertise of your Ivalua solution with in-depth training and product demonstrations (for customers)

The event will have an overall focus on how Procurement can deliver value, whether that be from supplier collaboration, supplier innovation, risk management, advanced strategies and the capabilities to deal with challenges, or from a cost and operational perspective.

The line-up for Day One – which is open to all – can be viewed here.

It includes, as well as keynotes, insightful and interactive sessions from innovative procurement and supply chain leaders who are accelerating their digital transformation journeys. Among the innovation showcases look out for Intuitive Surgical, Pioneering an Innovative Approach to Forecast and Planned Procurement, and Booz Allen, Unleashing Value through Innovative Integration, both in the manufacturing track. Look out also for Fannie Mae, Lessons for driving rapid and broad S2P digitization, COGECO, Delivering Value and Driving High Adoption in a Greenfield S2C Implementation, and KPMG, Driving value in virtual environments, all in a more general track. And in the public sector track, watch out for eRepublic 2030, The Next Ten Years, and Capgemini, Transforming Procurement into a Source of Competitive Advantage.

Also of note will be the breakout sessions Baylor Scott & White Health, Turning your supply chain into a competitive advantage, and Public Spend Forum on Removing barriers to small business participation in government markets. The latter is of particular importance at the moment given the innovative solutions governments are applying to increase SME participation. Raj Sharma is well known as an entrepreneurial lead on modern government markets, and has invested a great deal of time into opening up government markets for a wider and flatter playing field. He is also the innovation behind GovShop – the free global public sector market research tool – where he and his team are supporting government professionals and healthcare workers to address critical shortages for ventilators, respirators, and personal protective equipment (PPE) by providing free data on suppliers and inventory.

So we expect there will be something for everyone – join us at Ivalua Now Virtual by registering here for May 5 (and May 6 for customers only) from 10am to 6pm US East Coast time, so for Europe that makes it an afternoon / evening event, so you can relax and enjoy it even more!