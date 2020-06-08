ProcureCon Europe Virtual next month – a focus on helping Procurement Executives benchmark their response to the Covid-19 crisis

If you’ve been a regular attendee of the yearly series of ProcureCon events, then this year you won’t have to be disappointed owing to the Covid crisis. Founder and host, Worldwide Business Research (WBR), with its 20-year history of connecting leaders from across the globe to promote and share best practice and solve common business issues, has created a ProcureCon Europe virtual event.

And it’s free to attend.

Next month, July 27th, WBR will stage an online event for procurement practitioners from all over the world and from all industries, but this time with a difference. Apart from being ‘virtual’ it will focus particularly on the responses to the Covid-19 impact on business and the solutions adopted by heads of procurement from all walks of life.

Discussing the unprecedented challenges to their procurement strategies, and how they have faced them, we will hear from procurement leaders, global supply chain directors, heads of corporate services, and company directors from the likes of GSK, Danske Bank, Cimpress, Merck, Balfour Betty, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, WEConnect International, Rolls Royce and more.

This is an afternoon event to facilitate easy access for all time zones in Europe and further afield, and will run for about three hours. You can dip in and out as sessions and subject matter appeal, and receive a recording of all sessions after the event once you have registered.

The sessions will cover how practitioners in front-line procurement are adapting, as requirements change daily, to help maintain business resilience - and what they are doing to prepare for the future. Online delegates will hear about:

Embracing innovation and change post-coronavirus, and how to instil that mindset to create a world-class procurement division of the future

How to exploit the latest digital technologies to drive flexibility and agility across global supply chains

The legal implications of the coronavirus crisis and how to structure the terms and conditions of your new contracts and renewals

How to balance (direct) commodities cost-control with risk mitigation in volatile markets

Lessons learned – how to leverage actionable insights from data analytics to make better informed real-time decisions

Indirect strategies - how to use lessons learned from the crisis to best prioritise your indirect spend and increase savings

How to use lessons learned from your quick decisions on critical services and spend priorities to streamline your procurement strategy moving forward

The importance of inclusive supply chains in Europe to help mitigate future shocks to local and global economies

It looks to be a well thought-out agenda taking into consideration the pressing issues that are going through procurement minds at the moment.

We understand it is free to attend and easy to access.

Find out more and Register Here