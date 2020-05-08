Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement and coronavirus news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers.

Public Spend Forum at Ivalua Now

This week global provider of cloud spend management solutions, Ivalua, hosted the first live, digital version of its procurement and supply chain event, Ivalua Now. We are delighted to report that PSF CEO Raj Sharma spoke at the virtual conference about removing barriers to small business participation in government markets. He presented proven ideas with Sandra Oliver Schmidt, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Jaime Gracia, IRS on how small and emerging companies can compete and win in public sector procurements. One area of focus was the exorbitant costs faced by companies when responding to government requirements. “It's a burden especially for small companies,” he said, “who often decide the cost is too high to respond.” Sandra and Jaime presented their ideas on the practical things government officials can do right away to reduce the burden. Read more here.

Public Spend Forum free-to-use Covid-19 supplier research tool for PPE

The Public Spend Forum team is directly supporting government professionals and healthcare workers to address critical shortages for ventilators, respirators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more, by providing free data on suppliers and inventory that can meet their needs on government market research tool, GovShop. Public Spend Forum researched and identified hundreds of top government contractors through GovShop and built a new COVID-19 supplier category – there are now more European suppliers on the portal too, free to use. CEO and founder Raj Sharma talked to NBC Washington about their efforts, listen to that here.

And in other news ...

