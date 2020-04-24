Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement and coronavirus news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers.

Public Spend Forum free-to-use Covid-19 supplier research tool for PPE

The Public Spend Forum team is directly supporting government professionals and healthcare workers to address critical shortages for ventilators, respirators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more, by providing free data on suppliers and inventory that can meet their needs on government market research tool, GovShop. Public Spend Forum researched and identified hundreds of top government contractors through GovShop and built a new COVID-19 supplier category – there are now more European suppliers on the portal too, free to use. CEO and founder Raj Sharma talked to NBC Washington about their efforts, listen to that here.

Federal Government contractor market research case study: Covid-19 3D printing

Public Spend Forum has been fielding requests for materials and supplies from state and local governments, for example, a request from New York State for a 3D printed component that could retrofit a BiPAP machine into an emergency ventilator. PSF’s Frank McNally conducted the initial market research and in doing so recognised the opportunity to create a case study and demonstrate how GovShop can be used to expedite the crucial early phases of the market research process. Read the case study here.

