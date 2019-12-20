Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

AI and ML poised to play greater role in Nordics military systems

A report, highlighted by Computer Weekly, by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on 'The impact of artificial intelligence on strategic stability and nuclear risk (Euro-Atlantic perspectives)' expains the opportunities and the concerns raised by defence and technology experts of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) takeup as it is poised to play an ever-increasing role in the development of next-generation military systems. Read about that here.

Public Spend Forum mission calls for people with passion

“We are putting every ounce of energy into our mission to create Open Government Markets, by building a platform that arms every government official with easy to access to market and supplier data. At the same time, we are helping suppliers more easily pinpoint the “problems” in government that need their help and innovative solutions … and then helping them find an easier path through the maze of government to deliver their solutions. I’m excited today to be joined by Ben, Molly and Patrick of GovCity, #GovAIRS, and The Bakery Creative and the passion they bring towards the same mission. Ultimately, it’s not about us. It will take an army to take on this $10 trillion challenge. So we’re calling on others who are just as passionate or on the front-lines delivering results every day to join us on our mission and help improve the lives of citizens and societies around the world.” - Raj Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO – Read more here.

And in other news ...

Telent Technology Services Ltd awarded contract to manage Transport for London communication assets – starting Jan 2020 for a 7-year period, the UK tech and network services company is to manage a wide range of communication assets, including public address speakers, CCTV cameras inside and on buildings, customer help points and information displays.

Dutch organisations demand more from government – this e-guide gives the findings of an investigation into the IT used by the Dutch government. Not positive reading for the government, but sends a strong message that serious work needs to be done.

Crown Commercial Service accidentally issues incorrect guidance on G-Cloud - public sector buyers of cloud products and services were left confused after the recent launch of G-Cloud 11, following some false guidance that was issued by the Crown Commercial Service

Trillions at stake: how to get a slice of the public pie

Public sector procurement consortium Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO) agrees to acquire a provider of school supplies for £50m

UK Procurement Top of the Agenda as Infrastructure Investment becomes Political Priority

Scottish government strips Abellio of ScotRail franchise

Croatia Offers 18 Public Services Online to EU and EEA Citizens

European Union: New Community Thresholds in Public Procurement – without entering OJEU