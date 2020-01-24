Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

Want to Win More Government Contracts? Stop Making These Seven Mistakes

Public Spend Forum's Frank McNally talks about the federal government contracting process, but there are lessons for all firms interested in winning government contracts, regardless of region. Be aware, he says, the contracting process means that thousands of companies spend a lot of money, time and effort chasing opportunities that they never had a chance at in the first place. In the interest of opening government markets to diverse new companies, he offers this list of seven common mistakes of government contractors, so you can avoid making them. Read them here.

Professional Services Automation Software Market

In a recent report published by Prophecy Market Insights, researchers look at the global professional services automation software market (PSA). PSA is an end-to-end solution that helps with the management of projects, time tracking, invoicing, resource planning, business intelligence, and collaboration tools. It also constructs a process for planning, managing, and measuring the performance of each project throughout its lifecycle. The report highlights the key suppliers, revenue, opportunities, segments and key trends. Read more here.

