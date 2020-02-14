Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

How to Find Government Contractors Who Deliver Emerging Technologies

Sometimes innovative solutions have to be delivered by companies unbiased by the government processes and experience. So how do you find companies that aren’t necessarily trying to be found? This was a central question in a recent webinar from Public Spend Forum - How to Find Emerging Technology Suppliers. Whether you’re buying Augmented and Virtual Reality solutions, Space Tech, or Drones and Unmanned Systems, the process of researching the emerging technologies marketplace can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Hear from Frank McNally on how this might best be achieved.

Public Procurement Perspectives: Entry I (Rules and Regs and Whatnot)

A couple of weeks ago we featured some ‘perspectives’ on barriers to entry to the Defence market from Ben McMartin. As we said then, we would be hearing more from him on other perspectives too. So this week he is talking from first-hand experience about one of his favourite areas: procurement regulation and policy, and turns to a special focus on Agile Policy Making, and A Call to Action, hoping to “fill the quiver of the procurement practitioner with arrows that can pierce the hide of this seemingly impenetrable beast.” Read that here.

