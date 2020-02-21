Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

How to Complete Your Market Research Report in Minutes

Creating a Market Research Report (MRR), whether as part of your overall purchasing plan or a standalone report for the department head or senior management, is a prerequisite to responsible government contracting. Depending on what you are in charge of buying, it can become quite a chore. Public Spend Forum’s Frank McNally has some tips to help save time and energy that can be deployed on other actionable tasks. In this article, he gives an overview of what a common government Market Research Report looks like, identifies tools that can help you create it and covers how to:

Identify potential sources of supply

Conduct a comprehensive market analysis

Make a commercial item determination

Ascertain whether a set-aside is appropriate

Demonstrate your supporting documentation

