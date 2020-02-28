Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

Webinar: How to Conduct Government Market Research - March 3 - 2:00 pm ET (7pm GMT)

Conducting market research and gathering market intelligence is a critical part of any procurement and it can take a lot of time. In this webinar PSF will cover practical tips for conducting effective market research in an efficient manner. Register here.

Webinar: Get “FAR SIGHTED” in 2020 - Every Friday - 12:00 pm ET (5pm GMT)

Join Jennifer Schaus & Associates for a series of complimentary webinars covering the FAR (Federal Acquisition Regulations) on Fridays at 12:00 pm ET. The FAR is the US government “rule book” providing policies and procedures for the procurement of goods and services. Register here.

Video: An Introduction to Winning Government Contracts

The US government spends nearly half a billion dollars annually on contracts for goods and services. If you want a to learn how to take a piece of this pie, listen to this recorded webinar. Geared specifically for startups and small businesses with a commercially ready product or service, it gives tips and tricks on how to position your company to close more government deals. Watch here.

And in other news ...

Don’t forget the NATO Innovation Conference takes place in Prague on March 12

Procurement overhaul a priority in UK review of foreign policy, defence and security



Coronavirus: China Bans Buying, Selling, Eating Wild Animals

CBI says UK construction industry business model not fit for purpose

Get Britain Building highlights £94bn return from buying British – with local suppliers, manufacturers, distributors

The biggest govtech deals of this week

The UK’s biggest outsourcers will hold talks with top Whitehall civil servants on changes to the public sector procurement process

European single data market

Scotland’s approach to ethical trading in public procurement contracts not taken seriously enough say campaigners

Bulgaria's state-owned water supply and sewerage company has opened a 1 million euro) tender

Home Office blasted for procurement record as Serco wins £200m contract

Armenia needs to bring public procurement process into compliance with modern requirements

Turkey reveals new plan to buy drones, helicopters and air defence systems