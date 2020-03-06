Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

World Bank’s Launches Global Public Procurement Database

The World Bank is launching a Global Public Procurement Database (GPPD) – the world’s first database dedicated to the collection of country-specific public procurement information for every country in the world. The creation of this database is in response to public and private demand for global information about country-level procurement systems and eProcurement implementations. It provides country information on tenders, contract awards, country profiling, savings from eProcurement implementations, availability of eProcurement system modules and more. You can access it here.

On behalf of World Bank, Public Spend Forum is hosting the launch of the GPPD, and will have a panel of global procurement leaders to lead a discussion on how better to attract SMEs to Government Procurement and GovTech. For those able to attend it takes place in Washington DC on March 18 - but for those who can’t, you can join the live stream – register for both here.

