Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

What is Force Majeure and the difference between the clause in a commercial versus a government contract?

Public Spend Forum recently brought together legal experts from some of the leading government contracts firms to discuss how companies should be protecting themselves in the current environment. As companies are trying to interpret force majeure clauses within their commercial contracts, they discussed “What are the rights and responsibilities of companies in this current atmosphere, under their government contract terms?”

What are the differences between a typical force majeure clause in a commercial transaction and similar provisions in a government contract?

What actions vendors should be taking to protect themselves in the current environment?

Can companies be excused from their government contracts?

Can companies insure against these types of events and is such insurance an allowable cost in the public arena?

If companies act preemptively and self-cancel performance, what issues does that cause?

If it comes down to litigation, how can companies best protect their interests?

PSF Suspending All In-Person Events But Will Host Virtual Events As Applicable

Public Spend Forum is suspending all in-person workshops and events until such time as deemed appropriate by experts and offering free, virtual workshops in place of those events.

How to Complete Your Market Research Report in Minutes

Online Webinar - Thurs, 02 Apr 2020 | 02:00 p.m.-03:00 p.m. EDT

