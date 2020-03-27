Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

COVID-19: Companies Working on Vaccines and Therapeutics

With no Food and Drug government-approved vaccines or therapies for the disease, legacy drugmakers and small startups alike have stepped forward with plans to develop vaccines or treatments that target the infection caused by COVID-19. Read about them here.

Using Machine Learning to Rapidly Identify a Global Ecosystem of Suppliers and Experts to Fight COVID-19

Any solution to the complex challenge we currently face will require rapid identification and collaboration with an ecosystem of partners including private sector companies, academic and non-profit institutions, and experts from all over the world. Through machine learning, Public Spend Forum and GovShop identified more than 600 companies and 3,000 experts currently working on at least one area of the COVID-19 problem set. Read that here.

